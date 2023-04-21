Paratroopers of 79th brigade destroyed enemy T-90 tank with Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th brigade with Javelin ATGMs destroyed an enemy T-90 tank that was trying to make a passage through a minefield with the help of special equipment.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the paratroopers' attack was published on social networks.

"Ukrainian paratroopers discovered and destroyed an enemy T-90 with a minesweeper, which was trying to make passages in minefields, with an accurate launch from the Javelin ATGM," the post to the video reads.

