Reznikov on expectations from "Ramstein": air defense, ammunition, and military training. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about expectations from today’s meeting in the Ramstein format.

He stated this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"My expectations are very simple. To be assured that we will continue to be supported. That our priorities will be understood, which is No. 1, air defense. First of all - on the ground, that is missiles, launchers, even more, and more. The second is ammunition for artillery, armored vehicles, their continued support, repair, decoration, etc. so that we can successfully carry out our plans.

And, of course, the training of our military is not only the AFU, but I will raise the issue of including our guys from the National Guard, the Border Service, and the National Police in the training programs," he said.

According to Reznikov, European partners will be asked to "change the mandate" and have the right to train our defenders.

