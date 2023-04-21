Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully destroy enemy equipment near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Soldiers of 35th Separate Marine Brigade have been destroying enemy equipment and manpower on Vuhledar’s outskirts for months. In effective cooperation with other units of Ukrainian Armed Forces, military conducts both defensive and counteroffensive actions. A striking example was operation during which they managed to take full control of Verkhni Dachi on outskirts of Vuhledar and defeat Russian army elite - 155th separate marine brigade.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, soldiers of the 35th Separate Mechanized Brigade told about the enemy's defeats in social media.

By the way, the battle for Vuhledar has been going on for 13 months: Ukrainian Armed Forces units have been repelling attacks and eliminating the occupiers. Ukrainian troops are holding positions near the city and preventing the Russian occupiers from approaching Avdiivka.

