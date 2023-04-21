Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian D-30 howitzer. VIDEO
Fighters of 128th territorial defense battalion together with the Adam tactical group destroyed enemy equipment. The aerial reconnaissance found a Russian D-30 howitzer that had been hindering unit’s progress for a long time, so artillery was engaged to destroy enemy weapon. At the first shot, a shell hit a BC warehouse hidden in a forest belt. After shooting, Russian howitzer actually caught fire.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful attack was posted by the soldiers of the 128th Separate Tank Reconnaissance Brigade in social media.
"We spent only two shells, but utilized enough!" the military noted in the video's caption.