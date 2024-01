Tankers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar are firing at enemy positions in Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.

"Fierce battles are ongoing. There is no encirclement," the military wrote in a post to the publication.

