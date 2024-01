In Dnipro, due to Russian attack, number of victims increased to 9. VIDEO

As a result of the missile attack on the Dnipro, 9 people have already been injured. Among them are two children - 14 and 17 years old. They have a postconcussive syndrome. Two more 20-year-old girls were concussed. Five more with lacerations. These are men aged 18 to 53 and a 77-year-old woman.