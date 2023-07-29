Network showed moment of "arrival" at building of Ministry of Internal Affairs in Donetsk. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, on Friday, 28 July, a building of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" was attacked.

Local Telegram channels report that the shelling of the temporarily occupied city took place at around 06:00 p.m. The video that was posted online shows large-scale destruction of the building - windows were broken, part of the building's decoration collapsed, and the area in front of the administration was covered with debris, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. VIDEO