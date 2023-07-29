Russian ammunition depot exploded in Kozacha Bukhta in occupied Crimea, - Defence Intelligence. VIDEO

On the evening of 28 July, a Russian ammunition depot exploded in Kozacha Bukhta in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Thus, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosions took place around 10:00 p.m. on 28 July.

"Witnesses heard two explosions and the sounds of further detonation of ammunition. Several ambulances and police cars arrived at the scene. The occupiers' 810th Separate Marine Brigade is currently deployed in the area of Kazachya Bay. It is known that the explosions and detonation as a result of the sabotage took place at the "temporary storage facility" of the ammunition of the Ruscists," the statement said.

