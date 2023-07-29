Border guards destroyed stronghold of Russians near Bakhmut. VIDEO
The border guards showed how they destroyed the stronghold of the Russian invaders near Bakhmut. Our fighters eliminated five occupiers: there are three hundred of them.
This was reported on the page of the State Border Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"It is hot again near Bakhmut. Due to the fire of our artillery, the occupiers did not have the opportunity to take a single step from their dubious shelter. It's not really necessary: the amazing tandem of the SBS aerial reconnaissance and the border guards-mortars will always help! The building was damaged, demilitarization was carried out - about 5 wounded," the fighters wrote.