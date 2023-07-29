Zelenskyy visited SOF soldiers in Bakhmut direction and congratulated them on their professional day. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of the Special Operations Forces in the Bakhmut direction and congratulated the soldiers on their professional day.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Bakhmut direction, advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces. Today, I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day, to honor their strength. I heard a commander's report, talked with the warriors. Very powerful, very effective. Thank you!

Although I cannot tell the details about the current operations of the SOF, only when time passes. But the performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic. Glory to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Honor to you!

