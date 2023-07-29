Special forces of SSU destroyed enemy "Solntsepok", 13 tanks and 8 artillery systems. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a number of enemy vehicles with the help of kamikaze drones during the week.

The video of the destruction of Russian equipment was published by SSU special forces on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Special forces turned into scrap:

fire system "Soncepek"

13 tanks of various modifications

8 artillery systems and 2 MLRS

2 air defense systems and 3 electronic warfare systems

11 armored cars and 32 units of automotive equipment

1 complex of video surveillance

28 defense structures and 4 firing positions.

Also, special forces of the SSU, in cooperation with fellow artillerymen of the AFU, eliminated 255 Russians and about 30 more pieces of equipment and other targets.

