Fighters of 3rd SAB near Bakhmut stormed position of Russian Federation. VIDEO

The press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the capture of the positions of the Russian occupation army near Bakhmut.

Soldiers from the 3rd company of the second assault battalion of the brigade worked for the occupiers, Censor.NET reports,

"Offensive in Bakhmut. Capture of the occupiers' positions. During the clearing of the trenches, the enemy fired at the assault groups. Despite this, the fighters continued to storm the dugouts, drove the enemy back and managed to gain a foothold in the retaken trenches," the brigade said in a statement.

