Traitor Umanets brought couple of cans of stew to invaders from "Storm-Z" and ordered them to "stand until end". VIDEO

The former "leader" of the Kyrylivka community and traitor Umanets brought a couple of cans of stew to the occupiers from Storm-Z and ordered them to "stand to the end.

According to Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov published the video.

"The convicts were happy with the snack and some woman and waited for the sequel, but she climbed on an armoured vehicle and started broadcasting about 'no fear, not a step back'. The voter was unpatriotic, he honestly admitted that he was afraid, but no one cancelled the barrage," Butusov wrote.

