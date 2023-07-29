Traitor Umanets brought couple of cans of stew to invaders from "Storm-Z" and ordered them to "stand until end". VIDEO

The former "leader" of the Kyrylivka community and traitor Umanets brought a couple of cans of stew to the occupiers from Storm-Z and ordered them to "stand to the end.

According to Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov published the video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The convicts were happy with the snack and some woman and waited for the sequel, but she climbed on an armoured vehicle and started broadcasting about 'no fear, not a step back'. The voter was unpatriotic, he honestly admitted that he was afraid, but no one cancelled the barrage," Butusov wrote.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of 3rd Separate Special Forces Brigade storm Russian position near Bakhmut. VIDEO