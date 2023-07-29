Mariupol City Council showed what center of occupied city looks like now. VIDEO

The city council of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, showed what the city centre looks like after more than a year of occupation.

The video was published on the Telegram channel of the city council, Censor.NET reports.

"The centre of occupied Mariupol from the bus window

From Teatralnyi Square to Torgovaya Street - this is the path that Mariupol residents used to walk in the free Ukrainian Mariupol. Every building here is a part of the city's history. Almost every building is associated with some important historical or cultural event.

See also Censor.NET: In Mariupol, children are forced to walk in formation under scorching sun; in Crimea, occupiers set up "Orthodox Cossack" camp for children. VIDEO.

Today, almost every building here is destroyed. The Molodezhny Palace of Culture, the editorial office of the Priazovsky Rabochy newspaper, and the Mariupol College of Arts are unrecognisable. It is painful and sad to see what the occupiers have done to the centre of our hometown.

However, the soul of our city is alive. It is in the people who want to return and revive their home. Therefore, together with partners and Mariupol residents, we are already preparing a revival plan - Mariupol Reborn. And the best architectural teams have already presented their restoration projects," the video description reads.