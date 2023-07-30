Thank you all for this day at front. Today is good day, powerful - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a traditional video address to Ukrainians on the evening of 30 July 2023.

The Ukrainian president said: "Today we are working in Frankivsk, in the Carpathian region. I had the honour to visit our soldiers who are undergoing treatment after being wounded. I thanked them for defending the state and for their strength. And thank you for the chevrons, guys! I thanked our doctors and nurses - we are proud of our medical professionals, all those who save lives.

We held a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine in Frankivsk. Our communities, government officials, representatives of the defence and security forces, and Ukraine's partners who cooperate with the Congress were there. We had a very meaningful conversation.

And of course, the frontline. Thank you all for this day at the front - a good day, a powerful day. The Bakhmut direction, other very hot and painful areas in Donbas: Avdiivka, Maryinka, and, of course, the southern areas. The fifth assault brigade, the 80th separate airborne brigade, the 92nd and 110th separate mechanised brigades are very strong. The marines of the 35th and 36th Brigades, the paratroopers of the famous Seventy-Ninety, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, and the artillery of the 55th Separate Brigade. Well done, warriors!

Today I would like to mention the Artan Special Forces and the 9th Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine - thank you! Glory to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you, Frankivsk, for this day! Glory to Ukraine!"

