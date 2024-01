Ukrainian artillerymen turned a tank of Russian occupiers into scrap metal: soldiers of 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas destroyed an enemy tank.

According to the video, the enemy tank was waiting, when suddenly a kamikaze drone flew at it, Censor.NET reports.

