Pilots of Rarog Company destroy mortars of Russian occupiers with an octocopter. VIDEO

Pilots of Rarog Company showed how they destroyed Russian 82-mm and 120-mm mortars using octocopters.

The video was posted on the telegram channel of the Rarog company, Censor.NET reports.

"The pilots of Rarog Company are productively starting a new week of the great war for independence! Our heavy aviation "artillery" is smashing mortar positions south of Bakhmut. The octocopter is a night beast that hunts Russian evil spirits and in the skilful hands of Rarog pilots will allow us to liberate the Ukrainian Donbas. We are making difficult but powerful steps to bring our victory closer! Glory to Ukraine!" - reads the video description.

