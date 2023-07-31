Missiles at Kryvyi Rih were fired from Dzhankoy area in occupied Crimea, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to citizens of Ukraine at an end of 523rd day of full-scale war with Russia.

"Today at seven in the evening, the rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih at the site of the Russian missile strike was completed. As of now, six people have been killed, including a child: a girl, her name was Daria. She was only ten years old. Sixty-nine people were injured. Dozens are now in hospitals. Among them are those in serious condition.

According to preliminary data from our military, these two missiles were fired at Kryvyi Rih from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, from the area of Dzhankoy. And this proves again and again that for the safety of our cities, for the protection of the normal life of Ukrainians and our children, our military must have enough long-range weapons and enough means to defeat terrorists. The world's sanctions pressure against Russia deserves to be significantly increased.

And now there is more and more open information, including investigations by journalists, about how a terrorist state circumvents global sanctions and obtains critical components for weapons production. And, by the way, we have repeatedly provided such information to our partners in a closed mode.

We must act together. Significantly strengthen sanctions for terrorism. Significantly limit the channels of delivery to Russia of critical components for missile production. And to respond with determination - precisely the determination to supply Ukraine with the necessary modern weapons, including long-range missiles, so that we can remove this terrorist threat that Russia poses against our people, against our children," Zelenskyy said.

