A Russian tourist was beaten in Batumi: "What the f#ck is wrong with you! I’m Russian, I’m proud of it!". VIDEO

Liner with Russian tourists arrived in Batumi for second time in 24 hours. Gathered Georgians again staged a protest, but a Russian man appeared in crowd and shouted that he was "proud to be Russian". As a result, Georgians could not stand it and beat him up.

The video of the fight between Russians and Georgians was posted on his Telegram page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The most desperate tourist managed to get ashore and even managed to be proud of being Russian. He was proud, however, until the first missed shot, after which he quickly changed his shoes in the air, whining "I'm not an occupier, I have children!", Butusov wrote.

The cruise ship Astoria Grande with Russian tourists arrived in the Georgian city of Batumi for the second time in recent days. The vessel was met with protests, and the bus picking up the Russians was pelted with eggs and bottles.

See also Censor.NET: Police detain 9 protesters in Batumi, including a Ukrainian citizen. VIDEO