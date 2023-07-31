"Stugna is essentially a sniper, but for tanks": former MP Chornovol shows how she destroys Russian equipment. VIDEO

Stugna cameraman Tetyana Chornovol showed how to destroy Russian military equipment.

The video was posted on her Facebook page by former MP and now an expert on ATGMs, Tetiana Chornovol, Censor.NET reports.

"They accuse me of PR - you haven't seen my PR yet, I'll show you now, especially since I can: we were transferred to a completely different part of the frontline, and I can finally show my work without having to confirm our presence, which is unacceptable for Stugna.

I edited it on my laptop. Fortunately, I have the skills of a journalist. My laptop is always with me, because as the military joke: "We are turning into the UPA, the Ukrainian paper army. Commanders have to prepare a lot of documents," she said in the video description.