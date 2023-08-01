Evacuation of wounded soldier from battlefield near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade evacuated a comrade from the battlefield near Bakhmut.

A video of the evacuation of the Ukrainian soldier was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"First-person footage of the evacuation of a Ukrainian wounded soldier. The Decepticons unit of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd Brigade not only successfully performs its combat missions. If necessary, the soldiers find the opportunity to help neighbouring units. Video from the Bakhmut direction," Butusov wrote in a commentary to the video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also Censor.NET: Aerial reconnaissance men rescued two wounded soldiers by dropping water and medicine and pointing them in direction of evacuation: "Drink water and follow the drone! Our people are there!". VIDEO+PHOTO