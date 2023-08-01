Today, another 10 children were returned to Ukraine - Mykola Kuleba. VIDEO
1 3823
On August 1, 10 more children deported to Russia were returned to the territory of Ukraine.
This was announced by the executive director of the "Save Ukraine" organization, ex-envoy of the President of Ukraine for children's rights, Mykola Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.
"We are happy that despite all the difficulties and obstacles, our team managed to make this possible," Kuleba wrote.
It is noted that within the framework of 9 rescue missions, Save Ukraine has already returned 141 children to Ukraine.