In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men fire grenade launchers during filming of a staged story about a battle with Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men filmed a staged video in which they "fought" with bushes, posing as Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian military has published a video showing them firing anti-tank grenade launchers at trees, Censor.NET reports.

Later, it turned out that the Kadyrovites were filming the video in the Belgorod region, about two kilometres from the territory of Ukraine.

In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men fire grenade launchers during filming of a staged story about a battle with Ukrainian Armed Forces 01

