In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men fire grenade launchers during filming of a staged story about a battle with Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO
13 32330
In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men filmed a staged video in which they "fought" with bushes, posing as Ukrainian defenders.
The Russian military has published a video showing them firing anti-tank grenade launchers at trees, Censor.NET reports.
Later, it turned out that the Kadyrovites were filming the video in the Belgorod region, about two kilometres from the territory of Ukraine.