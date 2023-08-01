Propagandist Skabeyeva urged Russians not to travel to Georgia: "Why are you going there and bringing your money?. VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Olga Skabeyeva urged Russians not to travel to Georgia and not to take their money there.

According to Censor.NET, Skabeyeva made this statement on the air of her propaganda show.

"Why do you, Russian people, keep coming there, bringing your money? So many insults, so much dirt, so much garbage are poured out on Russian tourists every time, and for some reason they continue to sponsor this criminal regime," the propagandist was indignant.

