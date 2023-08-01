Russian singer flees Moscow due to UAV attacks: "There is no panic". VIDEO

Russian singer and blogger decided to flee Moscow after a drone attack on Russian capital. She lives in one of towers of Moscow City quarter and on night of 1 August, a UAV flew to a neighbouring tower.

The Russian woman bought tickets from Moscow to Kemerovo and assured her followers that there was "no panic", Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"We're fine, I'm not panicking, we've decided to leave here, but we're not panicking, we're not panicking, we just calmly took our tickets and decided to leave here," the Russian woman said.

Watch: Skabeyeva's propagandist urges Russians not to travel to Georgia: "Why are you going there and bringing your money? VIDEO