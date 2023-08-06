Traitor Rogov reported new arrivals along Chonhar bridge. VIDEO

Traitor Volodymyr Rogov reported new arrivals over the Chonhar bridge on the border between the Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rogov's Telegram channel.

"Arrivals over the Chonhar bridge. Three or four arrivals are reported in total. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time," he wrote, adding that it was the Ukrainian defenders who hit the facility with missiles.

According to him, the Chonhar checkpoint (Dzhankoy-Henichesk) is temporarily closed for traffic.

The traitor Saldo claims an attack on the bridge across the Tonka Strait, which connects the city of Henichesk with Arabatska Strelka. Local residents filmed the fire that resulted from the attack.

