Zelensky: "Ukraine destroyed cult of Russian hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal"". VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has completely destroyed the cult of Russian hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal", which Moscow used to intimidate Europe and the whole world.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This cult has been destroyed forever. Our soldiers have clearly proved that if the defenders of life have the Cossack character, our domestic air defense systems, and the air defense systems of our partners, then the terrorists have no chance. No 'Kinzhal' will help Moscow," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine is working every day to create a reliable air shield for our country, which can become the basis of an air shield for the whole of Europe.

"It is only a matter of time before we have F-16s in the Ukrainian skies, which will give even more power to our defense. The Ukrainian Air Force has already become the most powerful in all the years of its existence, and it will become even more powerful," he added.