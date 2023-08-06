It is in our skies that we can prove that terror is losing, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with a video address on the evening of August 6.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Ukrainian President.

Zelensky said: "We are already preparing for the next week to further strengthen our state and our positions.

There will be new communication with partners for the sake of defense packages for Ukraine. We will add even more content to the international events in August and September that have already been planned. These include the Crimean Platform, the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, our participation in the UN General Assembly, and the Peace Formula. And, of course, we will continue the internal cleansing of our country from those who, unfortunately, weaken Ukraine through their abuses.

Ukraine needs only strength, only maximum focus on achieving victory. If someone already thinks that the war is "somewhere else" and that someone else has to win the war, then we need to come back to reality. Only as a nation can we get through this. Every day we need to deliver results for Ukraine, for everyone who is fighting for Ukraine.

I thank everyone who brings our victory closer in this way! Glory to our soldiers! Glory to our people - strong and beautiful!"

Watch more: Zelensky: "Ukraine destroyed cult of Russian hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal"". VIDEO