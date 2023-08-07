In direction of Zaporizhzhia, enemy drone almost hit car of our soldiers, which was evacuating wounded man. VIDEO

Russian occupants tried to attack a vehicle of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. In the Zaporizhzhia sector, during the evacuation of a wounded soldier, Russians tried to hit the vehicle with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the press centre of the SOF of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"At the time of evacuation of a wounded comrade-in-arms by the Ukrainian Special Forces, the enemy's FPV drone is trying to hit our operators' car," the caption to the video reads.

Despite the enemy's actions, the evacuation was completed successfully.

