More than ten people were injured in explosion at port near Istanbul. VIDEO

An explosion in the port of Derince in northwestern Turkey on Monday injured at least 12 people.

According to local authorities cited by the agency, the condition of the three victims is assessed as serious and they have been hospitalised.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the explosion occurred in the area of the warehouse where grain is stored at the port.

Firefighters, rescuers and paramedics are working at the scene. An investigation has been launched.

Social media users posted video footage showing thick clouds of smoke rising in the area of the explosion.

According to initial reports, the tragic event was caused by an accident, and there are no signs of a terrorist attack at the facility.