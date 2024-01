Russian invaders shelled the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The occupiers hit a residential building.

Eyewitness video shows that the shell hit a residential building. Information about the victims is being established.

See more: In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, Vuhledar and Novoukrainka were under fire. PHOTOS

People are trapped under the rubble. Local media report another hit on a neighboring residential building.