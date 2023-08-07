UK Ministry of Defense trains Ukrainian soldiers in urban combat tactics. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers continue to learn the art of urban warfare as part of a training mission in the UK.
This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter, Censor.NET reports .
"Operation Interflex is a UK-led training programme aimed at training Ukrainian recruits to become lethal and survivable soldiers. The British Army has provided Ukrainian soldiers with a 'specialised urban tactics package' to develop their combat capabilities in urban environments," the statement said.