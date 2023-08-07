News Video • War

UK Ministry of Defense trains Ukrainian soldiers in urban combat tactics. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers continue to learn the art of urban warfare as part of a training mission in the UK.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter, Censor.NET reports .

UK Ministry of Defense trains Ukrainian soldiers in urban combat tactics 01

UK Ministry of Defense trains Ukrainian soldiers in urban combat tactics 02

UK Ministry of Defense trains Ukrainian soldiers in urban combat tactics 03

"Operation Interflex is a UK-led training programme aimed at training Ukrainian recruits to become lethal and survivable soldiers. The British Army has provided Ukrainian soldiers with a 'specialised urban tactics package' to develop their combat capabilities in urban environments," the statement said.

