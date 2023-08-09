Kamikaze drone struck Russian on boat in Kherson region. VIDEO

Russians attempted a boat raid on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The joint work of the 126th TRO Brigade and the National Police’s KORD unit using a kamikaze drone eliminated the invaders along with the boat.

The video of the destruction of the boat along with the Russian invaders was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Is it possible to burn and drown at the same time? You can, if you are a Russian invader," Butusov wrote under the video.

