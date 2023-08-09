Putin sets Wagner on NATO / Ukraine and Poland diplomatic scandal. VIDEO

Wagner against NATO? What stands behind the diplomatic scandal between Ukraine and Poland?

Olena Vostrova explains in a new issue of BB Ukraine Analytics.

Details:

- russia escalates a new stage of its hybrid war. Belarusian helicopters violate Polish airspace. Putin sets his Wagner on NATO. How do NATO countries react on russia’s provocations?

- Diplomatic scandal between Ukraine and Poland. What stands behind strong emotions? Impulsivity and ingratitude of the Ukrainians? Or unpreparedness of the European market for Ukrainian products, fraud schemes and manipulations with the electoral moods of Polish farmers?

