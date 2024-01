A sniper of the Ukrainian Special Forces eliminated two occupants near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's accurate shots was posted on social media.

"In the area of Bakhmut, the snipers of the SOF spotted the movement of enemy troops. As a result, 2 occupants were killed," the commentary to the video reads.

