Scandalous New York Times investigation was "conspired" to undermine supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Nikolov. VIDEO

The New York Times article on the supply of arms to Ukraine at allegedly inflated prices puts Ukraine’s relations with states that do not want to advertise their assistance at risk. Obviously, the so-called "investigation" without clear evidence and facts look more like a story written at the behest of the FSS.

Investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov, founder of the Nashi Hroshi project, said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"The New York Times investigation did not cause me any association with journalism. If it had been written by Ukrainian journalists, I would have come out in the public space and said that they had published a very primitive, vulgar piece of work. At worst, this material was written under the dictation of the FSB and is directed against Ukraine as a state that is currently at war with Russia. There is not a single figure in the NYT article that would confirm that a Ukrainian private company is bringing weapons to Ukraine at an abnormally high price. On the contrary, the data I have shows that Ukrainian Armour imported weapons to Ukraine at a much lower price than the state-authorized special importers, including the Ministry of Defence," said Yuriy Nikolov.

According to him, this article is more beneficial to those who want to push competitors out of the arms market.

"After all, the New York Times told Americans that Ukraine has problems with arms supplies. Instead, Ukrainian Armour supplies weapons from countries that do not officially announce this due to various internal political circumstances. The worst suspicion is that our relations with these countries are being undermined," warns Nikolov.

In the opinion of the investigative journalist, this story is not about corruption, but about high treason. In such an "investigation", I would like to see confirmation: if it is expensive, then you need to give figures and facts.

"It is impossible to find out the details because everything is classified. I wouldn't be surprised if Pashinsky's name appears in some corruption investigation. This man has been earning his reputation for many years, so he may be a hostage to circumstances. In this case, it's not a story about Pashinsky, it's an attack on the supply of weapons to Ukraine. And this is a big risk," Nikolov concluded.