Inflatable temple with crew of combat priests was demonstrated at Russian forum "Army-2023". VIDEO

A mobile inflatable Orthodox church was displayed at the Army 2023 exhibition in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the exhibition with a field church for the Russian army was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel. Icons are hung on the walls of the church and the inscription "ZOV for faith and fatherland" is made.

There are two priests on the crew of the combat temple. According to the standards, they assemble the structure in 10 minutes and disassemble it in 15 minutes. The temple has a bio-toilet and two sleeping places.

"They also say that there are no innovative technologies in the inflatable country! But in fact, the Russians are lying again: they just took out an old design and rebranded it! The Kremlin jester is discussing the combat paratroopers in another video, which dates back to 2018," Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes in a commentary.

