Occupiers fired 4 rockets at community in Zaporizhzhia: woman was injured, gymnasium, preschool and houses were damaged by blast wave. VIDEO

Today, on 15 August, Russian occupants fired 4 rockets at the community in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"Early in the morning, the enemy fired four rockets at the civilian community - the blast wave damaged a local gymnasium, a pre-school and houses nearby. About 90% of the windows were smashed, the roof, doors and windows were damaged," he wrote.

In addition, it is reported that a woman suffered light injuries and was promptly provided with the necessary medical care.

