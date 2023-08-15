Occupiers destroyed their IFV in southern direction with "friendly" fire. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers destroyed their armoured vehicle with "friendly" fire.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian drone was observing the fighting 10 kilometres from the contact line. It was he who recorded fragments of the battle between the occupiers.

"South direction. During the flight, enemy infantry fighting vehicles, a Kamaz truck, and a BMD were detected. All this equipment was at a distance of 10 km from the battle lines. And then, parallel to the battle lines, they opened fire from the landing zone. They started fidgeting, moving back and forth, and as a result, the friendly fire IFV was destroyed, and the landing site burned down something, it was burning badly. Our artillery tried to reconcile them, but it all happened quickly. Not a single unit of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment was damaged. I wish there were more battles like this in the f#ckers," the commentary to the video reads.

