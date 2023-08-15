Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation published video of stop and inspection of dry cargo ship "Sukra Okan" in Black Sea. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the stop and inspection in the Black Sea of the vessel "Sukra Okan" under the flag of Palau, which was heading to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

This is reported by Censor.NET

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation justifies the stop of the vessel by the fact that it was allegedly checked for the presence of "forbidden cargo".

After that, the Russians released the dry cargo and it continued to follow to the port of Izmail, the agency of the aggressor country adds.