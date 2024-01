In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers of the "Offensive Guard" border brigade discovered and destroyed the occupiers’ Murom-M surveillance complex.

This was reported in the SBGS Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Ivan Shevtsov, a spokesman for the Steel Frontier brigade, this is the second time in the last week that our soldiers have destroyed such an enemy complex.

