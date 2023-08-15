Bradley infantry fighting vehicle withstood direct hit by enemy tank shell. VIDEO

A Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle has withstood a direct hit from a 125mm tank shell. Despite the great threat, the American IFV saved the crew of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The video was published on Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.

The vehicle, equipped with BRAT dynamic protection, stopped but remained on the move. All the crew members inside are alive. Bradley Reactive Armour Tiles - BRAT dynamic protection is specially designed for this infantry fighting vehicle. It is designed to protect armoured vehicles from modern anti-tank weapons, including grenade launchers and anti-tank systems.

