Imagine Dragons unfurled flag of Ukraine at concert in Poland. VIDEO
4 93513
At a concert in Warsaw, Imagine Dragons supported Ukraine by inviting a boy, Sasha, whose house was destroyed by Russian shelling. The band unfurled a blue and yellow flag and dedicated several songs to Ukraine.
This was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
14-year-old Sashko is the hero of Imagine Dragons' Crushed video, filmed in Ukraine. The boy lost his home in Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling.
Coming down from the stage, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons raised the flag high and stood for a moment in solidarity with Ukraine.