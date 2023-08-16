Footage of SBU "SeaBaby" sea drones. VIDEO

Footage of the SBU drones in the Black Sea has been published.

Exclusive footage of the work of marine drones is published by Censor.NET.

The SBU Head Malyuk said that the drones were named "Sea Kid" on the initiative of the personnel. This is a unique SBU development. They are manufactured at one of the underground production facilities in Ukraine. No private companies have anything to do with this development.

The Service is currently preparing new special operations in the Black Sea. "I promise it will be a surprise, especially for our enemies," Malyuk said.

Earlier, CNN published footage of the SBU attack on the Crimean bridge: The marine drones were called "sea baby".

