"Wild Hornets" FPV drones, purchased at expense of Censor.NET readers, destroyed two BMPs and ATGMs in one day. VIDEO

Your investment in Wild Hornets FPV drones is working: two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and an ATGM destroyed in one day.

A soldier with the call sign VASKIS from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Presidential Brigade unit hit two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and an anti-tank position with an ATGM in one day using FPV drones "Wild Hornets", which are created at the expense of Censor.NET readers.

In the video, you can see the result of your investment and the incredible motivation of Ukrainian defenders. Thus, each of your hryvnias is involved in the counter-offensive. Let's not stop, we continue to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces with new batches of Wild Hornets.

Give the guys a couple of hryvnias for new drones:

Mono-bank:

send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency:

USDT (TRC-20): TPFzg8Wz3L1tadEkfFa9wDRr1gMntCNgjy

BTC: bc1quxxwekqxetgpy9f0p590qrj0mkc37s9urv85q2

ETH: 0xEac08EdAfC36DA0124FaC666c8E10B8a9e954C0B

