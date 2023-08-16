Mine detonation, regrouping and direct fire contact: heavy assault of 59th brigade. VIDEO

A group of Ukrainian soldiers from the 59th brigade named after Yakov Handziuk planned an assault and seizure of enemy positions and began to carry out the task.

"I look at the soldiers' equipment. I secretly check the equipment, the presence of weapons, anti-tank weapons. I look closely at the condition of the soldiers. Everyone is motivated, everyone is ready. The tasks are explained. Possible options - negative and positive, are considered. Evacuation points are assigned. The essence of the task is explained. Preparation carried out. Where are the allied units, where is the enemy - it's clear," says the commander of the assault group with the call sign "Monk" before going into battle.

The task of the assault group is to enter the enemy's position in the forest belt and destroy the invaders. The enemy is waiting for an assault.

