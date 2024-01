Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade successfully destroyed a Russian infantry group north of the village of Andriivka, Donetsk region.

As a result of the attack, our fighters killed 20 occupants, and 5 more were wounded, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

