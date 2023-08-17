News Video • War

Assault group clears buildings in village of Klishchiivka in direction of Bakhmut: "There are none of us in basement?! Control! Throw VOGs there!". VIDEO

A group of Ukrainian infantrymen cleared part of the buildings in the village of Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the assault actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording was made by a camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the soldiers.

"In the village of Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut direction, buildings are being cleared," Ukrainian soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.

