Moment Ka-52 "Alligator" was shot down with MANPADS system by fighters of 47th brigade. VIDEO

A video has been posted online that allegedly captures the moment of the attack and the hit of a MANPADS missile on an enemy Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the fighters who took part in the attack.

"Probably the moment when the 47th Brigade's Ka-52 Alligator was shot down by the fighters of the 47th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

