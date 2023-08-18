Severe fire broke out in cargo terminal of Novorossiysk. VIDEO

In Novorossiysk, the Russian Federation, a severe fire broke out in a cargo terminal.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"A big fire in the cargo terminal in Novorossiysk - wooden pallets are burning on an area of 1.3 thousand square meters," the report says.

Read more: Russian base is on fire in occupied Mariupol

It should be noted that Novorossiysk is home to the largest port in the South of Russia.

Also remind, that there were explosions in Novorossiysk on the night of August 4. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the naval base. Later it became known that surface drones hit the Russian large amphibious assault ship "Olenegorsky Gornyak" in Novorossiysk Bay. It was also noted that this is a joint operation of the SSU and the Navy. A week before, on July 29, CNN showed a story about Ukrainian aquadrones.